Updated : June 04, 2021 16:55:35 IST

Coal India is likely to consider raising reserve price for forthcoming coal e-auctions.

CNBC-TV18 learnt from sources that the decision to raise price for coal is due to rise in international prices and strong demand.

Coal India as a company sells coal via fuel supply agreement (FSA) and via e-auction. E-auction, though small, is a more profitable part of business for the company.