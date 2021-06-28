CNG volume growth dependent on schools, IT sector: Indraprastha Gas

VIDEOS

June 28, 2021

Compressed natural gas (CNG) volume growth could be 20 percent if schools and IT sector return to pre-COVID normalcy, AK Jana, managing director (MD) of Indraprastha Gas (IGL), told CNBC-TV18.

"In the last financial year ended March 2021, CNG was showing 20 percent increase even though the schools are not functioning. Therefore, once schools and IT sectors are operational, I am expecting CNG growth in the range of 20 percent," said Jana.

Indraprastha Gas will spend around Rs 2,000 crore on CNG stations this fiscal.

"We have lined up the manpower, tools, machinery and materials also. Therefore, I am aggressively working to achieve the number of CNG stations, around 120 next year," Jana said.

He further said that IGL is exploring opportunities to procure gas at a lower price.

"We are exploring the possibility to reduce input gas cost and whenever an opportunity comes, definitely we will be sourcing the gas in that fashion," he said.