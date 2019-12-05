#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
CNBC-TV18 Tweetathon: India's biggest business unconference

Updated : December 05, 2019 05:32 PM IST

On occasion of CNBC-TV18's 20th birthday, we are hosting India’s biggest business unconference on Twitter on 6th December from 10 AM onwards.

Tweetathon will see some of some the biggest faces from different walks of life engaging with us on a host of topics ranging from health and fitness to building your empire with just your phone. Tweetathon will give you the opportunity to ask questions directly to some of India’s most celebrated/biggest personalities.

Stay tuned on our twitter handle CNBCTV18News on 6th December and use the hashtag #CNBCTV18Tweetathon to ask your questions.
