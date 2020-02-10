Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 10
Asian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment
Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand
Rupee opens 6 paise higher against dollar
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Business

Chemical companies hit by coronavirus concerns as imports suffer

Updated : February 10, 2020 03:25 PM IST

As the coronavirus concerns rise across the globe, India Inc is starting to feel the heat. The Indian chemical sector is closely monitoring the outbreak as it imports a significant portion of its raw material from China. A prolonged trade halt will impact margins and Indian firms are hoping that the situation in the neighbouring nation improves soon.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with Manish Kiri, MD of Kiri Industries, RV Bubna, CMD of Sharda Cropchem and Rajesh Aggarwal, MD of Insecticides India to understand the impact on their business.

While talking about his exposure to China, Bubna said, “Our sourcing is about 97 percent from China and if the things go on like this, we will have some adverse impact. We are also very confident about the flexibility and resilience of the Chinese people and factories and the next 10 days will be crucial because some of the factories have started production today, some will start after three days, some will start after a week.”

Manish Kiri of Kiri Industries said, “In the dye industry it is generally a positive impact. Prices of both the products H-Acid and Vinyl Sulphone have moved up in a very short time. Around 20-30 percent. We are expecting that the prices would further go up.”

He further added, “In general dye industry, 20-30 percent import is Chinese raw materials, while the majority of the raw materials that we produce are India based. So for that reason, the net effect would be that the export prices would go up, domestic prices of dye as well as of intermediaries will go up. The impact can go up to as high as 60-70 percent temporarily in terms of price increases of finished products.”

Talking about coronavirus impact Rajesh Aggarwal, MD of Insecticides said, “The imports from China are about 25-30 percent of our total purchases so it is a big number that way. We are covered for 2-3 months, but there are a lot of things which are important. Prices which were going down for the last 3-4 months continuously have suddenly seen a surge."
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement