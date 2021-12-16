Cement demand not robust; prices down due to sharp fall in raw material costs: Shree Cement

HM Bangur, managing director of Shree Cement, on Thursday said that cement demand has been weak in the month of November-December 2021.

He further said that the construction ban in National Capital Region (NCR) has impacted demand.

“Therefore, numbers will be 10-15 percent lower than last year,” said Bangur.

Talking about business, he said that the company will be using its cash in books for an expansion in eastern India.

