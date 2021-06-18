  • SENSEX
Ceat puts out ambitious 5-year plan; aims to be among top 3 players in truck, bus segment

Updated : June 18, 2021 11:10:10 IST

Ceat management, in an analyst call on Thursday (June 17), has put out some ambitious targets. The company, in the call, has given four targets for the next five years.

The tyre major hopes to be in a leadership position in the two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and passenger car radial segment. It is looking to be among the top three players in the truck and bus segment. It is also hopeful of tripling its growth in the international business.

The company also gave specific market share targets. It is looking at 13-15 percent market share in truck and bus radial tyre segment from the current 8 percent market share. Ceat is also targeting 30-35 percent market share in the two-wheeler, three-wheeler tyre segment from the current 28-30 percent market share. It is also aiming for a 20 percent market share in the passenger car radial segment from the current 13-15 percent market share.

For more details, watch the video.
