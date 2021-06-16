CCI plans to expedite antitrust probe against Amazon & Flipkart; experts discuss

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : June 16, 2021 19:14:39 IST

E-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart are under the competition watchdog's lens. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) plans to expedite a probe into the allegations of anti-competitive behaviour against the two firms. The antitrust probe had begun last year after complaints alleging that the two companies promoted select sellers on their platforms and provided deep discounts that stifled competition.

More recently the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sent a communication to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi bringing his attention to repeated violations of FDI in e-commerce saying the laws are not being equally applied to big firms.

Separately on June 11, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a plea by e-commerce platforms in the matter, giving CCI a free hand to make an antitrust case against Amazon and Flipkart.

To discuss this further, Ashok Chawla, former Chairman of the Competition Commission of India, and Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary of General Confederation of all India traders; Abir Roy, co-founder of Sarvada Legal and the Counsel for the CAIT; Abhijit Iyer Mitra, senior research fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, and Suhel Seth, founder and managing director of Counselage India.