CAIT alleges FDI rule violations by Amazon; urges govt to immediately initiate probe

Updated : June 14, 2021 21:22:06 IST

After the Karnataka High Court allowed a Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe into Amazon, the retailers association is training its guns on the company.

In a letter to commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the competition watchdog to immediately initiate the investigation and has compared Amazon to the British East India Company.

Ashmit Kumar reports that the letter alleges blatant violations of FDI norms by Amazon. The letter says that DPIIT must release fresh press note to block all possible avenues to dodge the FDI policy.

