Built to Last: Nestle's strategy is to look at products with value, says CMD Suresh Narayanan

In a brand new CNBC-TV18 Leadership Series -Built To Last - Latha Venkatesh caught up with Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD of Nestle India. He responded on the charge that Nestle has a lot of high priced products.

Across the company, whatever value the company delivers through the power of science, technology, nutrition and capability, gets a certain price point to it and the strategy of Nestle is to look at products with value and products with differentiation, he explained.

According to him, there is nothing called pricing power, it is consumer power. The consumer ultimately decides whether the brand has got the relevant value, has got the relevant equity, relevant nutrition or whatever profile he or she is looking for, he said.

Nutrition is becoming more and more relevant and in a larger context it excites the company. The company is looking at new categories where nutrition will become front and centre of the piece, he said.

