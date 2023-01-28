homevideos Newsbusiness News

Britannia will focus on ‘total’ foods dream and new offerings to consumers, says Varun Berry

videos | Jan 28, 2023 3:25 PM IST

Britannia will focus on ‘total’ foods dream and new offerings to consumers, says Varun Berry

By Mangalam Maloo  Jan 28, 2023 3:25 PM IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo met with Varun Berry, the Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Britannia Industries, at their Bengaluru office to talk about Britannia's journey during pandemic, plans to accelerate innovation and Britannia's growth outlook.

It's been 10 years since Varun Berry joined Britannia. In this period, the company's revenues have doubled, but the profits have quadrupled. CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo met with Varun Berry, the Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Britannia Industries, at their Bengaluru office to talk about Britannia's journey during pandemic, plans to accelerate innovation and Britannia's growth outlook.

Recommended Articles

View All

New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard

Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Berry said some of the businesses very affected during the pandemic and now they are seeing the momentum back. He said, “So now is the time for us to get back on stream with our total foods dream and make sure that we get new products to the fore, we get new connections with consumers with new offerings and that's what we are looking forward to.”
Read Here | Britannia names Rajneet Kohli as new CEO, elevates Varun Berry to executive VC & MD
Talking about strategic plans, Berry said, “It is all about getting into other categories; growing the core, but also getting into new categories, growing those faster, making sure that we will not be able to get the kind of profit growth that we have seen in the past. But making sure that you inch your way up even in profitability.”
For full interview, watch accompanying video
Read Here | Weekender: The making of Tata Consumer Products
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags