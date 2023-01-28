Britannia will focus on ‘total’ foods dream and new offerings to consumers, says Varun Berry

It's been 10 years since Varun Berry joined Britannia. In this period, the company's revenues have doubled, but the profits have quadrupled. CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo met with Varun Berry, the Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Britannia Industries, at their Bengaluru office to talk about Britannia's journey during pandemic, plans to accelerate innovation and Britannia's growth outlook.

Berry said some of the businesses very affected during the pandemic and now they are seeing the momentum back. He said, “So now is the time for us to get back on stream with our total foods dream and make sure that we get new products to the fore, we get new connections with consumers with new offerings and that's what we are looking forward to.”

Talking about strategic plans, Berry said, “It is all about getting into other categories; growing the core, but also getting into new categories, growing those faster, making sure that we will not be able to get the kind of profit growth that we have seen in the past. But making sure that you inch your way up even in profitability.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video

