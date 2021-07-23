Branding dispute: Hero Electric Vs Hero Motocorp

VIDEOS

Updated : July 23, 2021 16:22:12 IST

Hero Motocorp is getting ready to launch its first electric vehicle in Q4 of FY21 but before that the company's promoter Pawan Munjal may have to resolve the legal issues around using the Hero branding for its electric vehicles (EVs).

This is because of a 2010 Munjal family agreement. Naveen Munjal the Promoter of Hero Electric had said that they would move court if Hero Motocorp would launch electric vehicles under the Hero brand name, but CNBC-TV18 has learnt that an amicable resolution may be on the cards.