  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Business
VIDEOS
Auto

Branding dispute: Hero Electric Vs Hero Motocorp

Updated : July 23, 2021 16:22:12 IST

Hero Motocorp is getting ready to launch its first electric vehicle in Q4 of FY21 but before that the company's promoter Pawan Munjal may have to resolve the legal issues around using the Hero branding for its electric vehicles (EVs).

This is because of a 2010 Munjal family agreement. Naveen Munjal the Promoter of Hero Electric had said that they would move court if Hero Motocorp would launch electric vehicles under the Hero brand name, but CNBC-TV18 has learnt that an amicable resolution may be on the cards.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement