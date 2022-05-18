BPCL divestment stalled as government didn't want a single bidder to dictate the narrative

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government has stalled the BPCL divestment because it did not want a single bidder to dictate the narrative. The centre is also not keen on a partial divestment.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government has stalled the BPCL divestment because it did not want a single bidder to dictate the narrative. The centre is also not keen on a partial divestment.

It is learnt that initially there were three bidders but eventually there was only one left and the government did not want a single bidder situation and therefore decided to stall the sale process.

People in the know say there is tremendous potential in BPCL and the company will now go on a major expansion spree. The company is likely to come up with a new petrochemical complex.

Watch video for more.