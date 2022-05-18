Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

BPCL divestment stalled as government didn't want a single bidder to dictate the narrative

Profile image
By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government has stalled the BPCL divestment because it did not want a single bidder to dictate the narrative. The centre is also not keen on a partial divestment.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the government has stalled the BPCL divestment because it did not want a single bidder to dictate the narrative. The centre is also not keen on a partial divestment.
It is learnt that initially there were three bidders but eventually there was only one left and the government did not want a single bidder situation and therefore decided to stall the sale process.
People in the know say there is tremendous potential in BPCL and the company will now go on a major expansion spree. The company is likely to come up with a new petrochemical complex.
Watch video for more.
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More