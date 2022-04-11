BookMyShow expects revenues to grow by 45% compared to previous year

The COVID lockdown had brought the entertainment industry to a standstill for the first 18 months, but the business has recovered since then. BookMyShow - the company is seeing a six times growth in consumption demand post the first COVID wave. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, BookMyShow's founder and CEO, Ashish Hemrajani said things are finally looking up with ISL, IPL and other live events lined up.

The COVID-19 lockdown had brought the entertainment industry to a standstill for the first 18 months, but the business has recovered since then.

Take the example of BookMyShow - the company is seeing a six times growth in consumption demand post the first COVID wave. Last month, the platform sold 26 million tickets, the highest ever in a month since January 2020. Currently, even their monthly active users have crossed pre-COVID levels and is the highest ever at over 70 million.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, BookMyShow's founder and CEO, Ashish Hemrajani said things are finally looking up with ISL, IPL, and other live events lined up.

He said the 18 months standstill allowed the company to completely migrate to the cloud and reduce the cost dramatically. Hemrajani expects revenues to grow by 40-45 percent compared to the previous year.

