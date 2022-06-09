Booking.com seeing traction for hill stations and beaches in India

After being confined to their homes over the last two years, 2022 has seen a kickstart in the travel economy, with revenge travel in full swing. As per travel website Booking.com, domestic travel has actually surpassed pre-Covid levels in several markets.

After being confined to their homes over the last two years, 2022 has seen a kickstart in the travel economy, with revenge travel in full swing.

As per travel website Booking.com, domestic travel has actually surpassed pre-Covid levels in several markets.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Laura Houldsworth, MD & VP of Asia Pacific at Booking.com said they are seeing traction for hill stations and beaches in India.

“In India we are seeing trends around different types of destinations. Traditionally it would have been metro cities but now we are seeing a lot more into the hill stations, beach destinations.”

She said Indians are looking for unique places and so the company is expanding more into tier-II and tier-III cities.

“In India people are looking for something different and we need to make sure that we have the supply to match that. So we are expanding more into tier-II, tier-III cities to make sure that we are delivering the demand for where we see travelers wanting to go.”

Watch video for more.