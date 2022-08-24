ONDC chief says time of reckoning has come for big e-commerce companies

Digital commerce will no longer be anyone's father's property -- that's the word coming from T Koshy, CEO of ONDC. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar at the Digital India Vision Summit, Koshy said that the digital commerce sector is going to inevitably get bigger and large e-commerce companies cannot claim their superiority over other companies.

Digital commerce will no longer be anyone's "father's property", T Koshy, CEO of ONDC, said on Wednesday. Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar at the Digital India Vision Summit, Koshy said that the digital commerce sector is going to inevitably get bigger, and large e-commerce companies cannot claim their superiority over other companies.

“Everybody has an equal opportunity to present what they want to offer. Nobody can claim superior power because of the captive set of users in any side of it. When every buyers come together and open network, the market become a billion plus. It's nobody father's property.”

Speaking at the same event, the Head of National e-Governance Division, Abhishek Singh, said Aadhaar has not been subjected to any data breach so far. He claimed that private it companies have had far more data breaches than UIDAI.

“So far in the last 11-12 years of Aadhaar's existence — we began in 2009 and the first Aadhar rolled out in 2010 — there has not been a single breach of database and been a single instance wherein anybody has lost anything because of any flaw in the architecture or database or systems.”

