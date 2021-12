As 2021 comes to a close, Big Deal is going to start a series of those insider chats from some of the top professionals to get a sense on what have been the learnings on the Deal Street from 2021 and what is it that the Street is waiting and watching out for in the next year. In this episode of Big Deal, Zia Mody, Co-Founder and Managing Director at AZB and Partners shared her perspective on the top highlights of the year.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.