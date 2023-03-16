Risk of contagion effect of SVB crisis yet to be seen: Startup sector

The Silicon Valley Bank crisis sent shockwaves across the startup industry but soon the. US government’s support arrested the damage. But are we at the risk of a contagion? CNBC-TV18 delves into the cause-and-effect analysis of the SVB crisis on big deal with industry experts.

Industry experts also suggest that concentration of startup exposure to one bank is a concern and see this crisis as an opportunity for startups to break into mainstream banking universe.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Suri of Orios Venture Partners stated that startups that are India-focused really do not have to worry too much about any any contagion effects spreading to India.

Sure said, “These are companies that were born, bred and operating in India, and hence their business models that banking, other things would also have been done in India. So to that extent, I think we are very clear that that part is sorted.”

Nishith Rastogi of Locus said, “As founders, we are wired to look for silver linings. The fact that the President Biden himself made an announcement on Monday, Janet Yellen flew back on Friday, startups are now important and part of the mainstream, both from a cultural aspect as well as the financial aspect. And it's a great opportunity for other mainstream banks to have a look at it.”

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video