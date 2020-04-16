  • SENSEX
Big Deal: How special situation funds can help provide capital during COVID-19 crisis

Updated : April 16, 2020 08:54 PM IST

As the global crisis situation deepens and the Indian lockdown continues, companies are expected to be in deeper trouble and stressed assets are also expected to loom large.

Now at a time when the banks as well as the NBFCs could be saddled with a huge amount of asset quality deterioration, there needs to be more forms of funding.

A specialised area, or the pocket of investors known as stress funds, which also fall under the broad ambit of special situation funds, could play a big role here.

CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar talked to Venkat Ramaswamy, VC of Edelweiss Financial Services and Srini Sriniwasan, MD of Kotak Alternate Assets, who are focused on this business.
