Big Deal: How corporate India is dealing with COVID-19 challenges

Updated : May 06, 2021 07:32:16 IST

India has reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, the highest-ever single-day rise in the world. The death toll rose to 2,30,168 with 3,980 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, a record rise, as per Union Health Ministry data.

As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, the biggest challenge faced by corporates is business continuity along with employee safety. To understand how business houses are tackling this situation, CNBC-TV18's Nisha Poddar spoke to Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO of Thermax; Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman at PwC India; Chander Agarwal, MD of TCI Express; and Shreevar Kheruka, MD & CEO of Borosil Glassworks.