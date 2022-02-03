Big Deal: How Budget 2022 will impact companies looking to raise funds, M&A deals

While markets are still digesting the budget announcements, CNBC-TV18's special show Big Deal, focuses on certain fine print details of the union budget that are set to impact the fund raising and M&A deals.

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax -- were some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget.

On Dalal Street, Rs 6 lakh crore was added to investor wealth in two trading sessions.

To discuss this and key takeaways from the budget, Nisha Poddar spoke to Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit and Amrish Shah, Partner at Deloitte India.

