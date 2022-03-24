Big Deal: Experts discuss 'Social Compact' initiative

Big Deal talks about a new initiative on the social aspects called the ‘Social Compact’. Meher Pudumjee of Thermax, Anita Marangoly George, a sustainability investor, and Pirojsha Godrej of Godrej Properties discussed this further.

While corporate India has embarked on the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) journey, so far there has been a big push on the ‘E’ or the ‘Environmental’ aspects of sustainability. Today, Big Deal talks about a new initiative on the social aspects called the ‘Social Compact’. More than two dozen companies have signed up to be torch bearers for better working conditions for the workers. Not just their own companies but even when the partners, contractors create a healthier work environment and lifestyle for these invisible workers.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video