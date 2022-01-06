Big Deal: Experts discuss key deal highlights in 2021 and outlook for 2022

2021 had been a year of deals. Will 2022 also live up to or beat what we have seen in 2021? Gaurav Kumar of upGrad, Mohit Saraf of Saraf & Partners, Vivek Agarwal of Tech Mahindra, and Prashant Mehra of Grant Thornton Bharat LLP spoke on M&A trends and deal street outlook for 2022 on a CNBC-TV18 show, Big Deal.

In the first episode of this particular year, it is a good idea to get some of the deal makers to understand the deal street outlook and the trends that are emerging in the New Year.

Remember 2021 had been a year of deals. Will 2022 also live up to or beat what we have seen in 2021?

Gaurav Kumar of upGrad, Mohit Saraf of Saraf & Partners, Vivek Agarwal of Tech Mahindra, and Prashant Mehra of Grant Thornton Bharat LLP spoke on M&A trends and deal street outlook for 2022 on a CNBC-TV18 show, Big Deal.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...