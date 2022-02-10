Big Deal: Experts discuss investment decisions and ESG ratings

While sustainability and ESG compliance is on the radar of all the companies, there is a sudden surge in the number of ESG rating agencies which are helping rank these companies on the ESG goals as well as the efforts. These ESG ratings are then becoming critical for making investment decisions with even many ESG focused funds gaining prominence. So where are we in ESG ratings standards and how cohesive is this space currently? Meggin Thwing Eastman of MSCI ESG Research and Santhosh Jayaram of HCL Technologies discussed this further in a CNBC-TV18 special show Big Deal.

