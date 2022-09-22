    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Big Deal: Experts discuss impact of CCI changes on private equity, venture capital and mergers & acquisition deals

    Big Deal: Experts discuss impact of CCI changes on private equity, venture capital and mergers & acquisition deals

    By Nisha Poddar   IST (Published)
    Gaurav Bansal, Partner at AZB & Partners, and Shweta Shroff Chopra, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, shed more light on the amendments proposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and how they is going to be game-changing.

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has changed the way India does deals and the recent amendments proposed — yet to be notified — are set to bring about some meaningful changes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as well as the dominance anti-trust landscape of India and private equity (PE), venture capital (VC) investments.
    Gaurav Bansal, Partner at AZB & Partners; and Shweta Shroff Chopra, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, shed more light on the amendments that are proposed and how they are going to be game-changing.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
