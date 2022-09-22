The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has changed the way India does deals and the recent amendments proposed — yet to be notified — are set to bring about some meaningful changes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as well as the dominance anti-trust landscape of India and private equity (PE), venture capital (VC) investments.
Gaurav Bansal, Partner at AZB & Partners; and Shweta Shroff Chopra, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, shed more light on the amendments that are proposed and how they are going to be game-changing.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video