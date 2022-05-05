Big Deal: Expect 50% of M&A from corporate India in next 2-3 years

Deal Street is buoyant and it’s going to get more hectic with the macro factors at play, which will push companies towards more transactions either for growth or survival. In this episode of Big Deal, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to seasoned investment banker Manisha Girotra, CEO of Moelis India, to discuss the anatomy of mergers and acquisitions.

Girotra believes that this is an exciting time for M&A. In the past few years, M&A was led by private equity and venture capitalists, and now that is changing this year.

She said, “In the last few years, we have seen M&A led by private equity; about over 55 percent of the M&A deal flow had been led by private equity and venture capitalists. I think that is changing this year. Large transactions such as HDFC, etc are leading the way. I am confident that in the next two to three years, much like what you are seeing globally, you will see over 50 percent of the M&A come from corporate India, just given how strong their balance sheets are looking.”

