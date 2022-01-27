Big Deal: Discussing the way forward for BharatPe

Today, Big Deal, is going to focus on one company which is in the eye of the storm, the fintech unicorn BharatPe. The company got into a leadership crisis situation when founder Ashneer Grover got into a tangle with Kotak Mahindra Bank for his personal conduct. Not just that – there are good things happening as well, the company has just received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval for the amalgamation of PMC Bank, a space which many different tech companies would like to capture for their loan growth as a business model but then that also has several issues of depositor settlement of PMC Bank. Suhail Sameer, CEO of BharatPe discussed all this.

For full interview, watch the accompanying video