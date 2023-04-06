Competition Law amendments to significantly change the rules of M&A

Amendments passed to the Competition Law include a few changes to the those proposed that can considerably enhance the scope and power of the CCI or Competition Commission of India. Legal experts Amit Sibal, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, and Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, highlight many such aspects on Big Deal — these will need to be articulated and defined explicitly in the CCI’s fine print on the changed rules.
Experts do believe that a lot of changes made have been aimed, especially, at the digital world and contain the dominance of a few large players in the tech and e-commerce sector.
