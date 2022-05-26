Big Deal: Advent International on big fund raise, India strategy and international outlook

Advent International has achieved a big milestone by raising $25 billion, which takes its global assets under management (AUM) to over $100 billion. CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner of Advent International, about her fund raise, her take on liquidity flow and whether it is going to sustain.

Jalan said, “We have consistently performed or outperformed, I would say, our competition in terms of private equity. I believe for good funds and for good asset managers, money will continue to be there. Finally, for all the pension funds, endowments, there has to be a way to deploy their capital as well. The good fund managers will continue to seek capital towards them.”

On investing in India, she said, “We certainly looking at investing now. There are some macro headwinds, globally I would say, not only in India. But having said that, we believe that the kind of investments we do, we really take a bottom-up approach where we look at very asset-specific rather than get too bogged down by macros. We are committed to investing in India. So in the last one, we ended up investing more than 10 percent of the fund, which was $17.50 billion. I would hope that we should at least maintain that level of momentum in terms of the percentage of fund deployed. We don’t advocate any capital particular to any geography. It is really about finding the right opportunities and investing.”

