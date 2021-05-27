Big Bull exclusive: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his IPO plans, investments and more

VIDEOS

May 27, 2021

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of Rare Enterprises in an exclusive interview to Nisha Poddar said that he expects 4 of his large investments to be listed in the 12-18 months.

“One of my investments Nazara got listed recently and I think 4 of my large investments will be listed in the next 12-18 months,” he said.

Jhunjhunwala also said that he is currently in the process of negotiating 2-3 deals. “I am in the process of negotiating 2-3 deals at the moment. But I think I will be doing further private equity investment; maybe 2 investments in the next 6 months,” he said.

“One is in education and one is in the hospital business. We are trying to make a very large deal to acquire something in the jewellery business, an international deal,” Jhunjhunwala explained.

Renuka Ramnath of Multiples Asset Management said that the entire digital space is a huge opportunity for the private equity space.

“The whole digital space, whether it is disrupting incumbent business models or creating new economic opportunities using the digital technology capability is a very big opportunity for the private equity industry at large and it is a big opportunity for Multiples as well,” she said.