Big Bull exclusive: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his IPO plans, investments and more

Updated : May 27, 2021 19:09:23 IST

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of Rare Enterprises in an exclusive interview to Nisha Poddar said that he expects 4 of his large investments to be listed in the 12-18 months.

“One of my investments Nazara got listed recently and I think 4 of my large investments will be listed in the next 12-18 months,” he said.

Jhunjhunwala also said that he is currently in the process of negotiating 2-3 deals. “I am in the process of negotiating 2-3 deals at the moment. But I think I will be doing further private equity investment; maybe 2 investments in the next 6 months,” he said.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Multiples Asset buy Zydus Animal Health; Big Bull explains the rationale

“One is in education and one is in the hospital business. We are trying to make a very large deal to acquire something in the jewellery business, an international deal,” Jhunjhunwala explained.

Renuka Ramnath of Multiples Asset Management said that the entire digital space is a huge opportunity for the private equity space.

“The whole digital space, whether it is disrupting incumbent business models or creating new economic opportunities using the digital technology capability is a very big opportunity for the private equity industry at large and it is a big opportunity for Multiples as well,” she said.

For the full interview, watch the video.
