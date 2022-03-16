0

Bharti Enterprises may sell its entire stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance

By Yash Jain
Bharti Enterprises may sell its entire stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance. CNBC-TV18 has learned that this particular transaction of sale of stake by Bharti Enterprises could happen through a block deal in the early part of next week — not too far away as far as the transaction timeline is concerned.

As for the stake itself, Bharti Enterprises owns about 3.72 percent in ICICI Lombard General Insurance and at the current market price, the transaction could be worth Rs 2,200 crore.
