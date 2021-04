VIDEOS

Updated : April 10, 2021 12:04 AM IST

Bharat Biotech has sought a financial assistance of Rs 150 crore from the government to expand the production capacity for their vaccine Covaxin.

Serum Institute of India has already sought an assistance of Rs 3,000 crore to ramp up their vaccine manufacturing capacity beyond the 100 million doses a month target that it hopes to achieve by May.