BestOfTweets for 2021; details here

By CNBC-TV18 | Dec 18, 2021, 09:09 AM IST (Updated)

Twitter looked at the most impactful & memorable marketing campaigns through #BestOfTweets 2021. Find out which marketing campaigns & brands dominated the trends

Best brand for driving meaningful impact

Google India

Best #OnlyOnTwitter Campaign

Flipkart for #BigBillionMuqabla

Amazon Prime Video for #OneMicStandOnPrime

Best brand connection to an event

Mobile Premier League with #FanBannJaaoge and #ShowYourGame

Best brand connection with the premium content on Twitter

Microsoft India for #MicrosoftAI and #SecurityForAII

Best brand connection to a cultural occasion

Amazon India with #DeliverTheLove and #DeliverThanks

Best brand connect with regional audiences

Netflix India South

Best product launch on Twitter

Mahindra with #HelloXUV700

Morris Garages India for Astor with #TheAIAffair

Best brand in the emerging category

Unacademy

Best brand connect to audio

Star Sports India

Best brand connect to a moment

State Bank of India with #YogaAsanasWithSBI

