BestOfTweets for 2021; details here

Twitter looked at the most impactful & memorable marketing campaigns through #BestOfTweets 2021
Find out which marketing campaigns & brands dominated the trends
Best brand for driving meaningful impact
Google India
Best #OnlyOnTwitter Campaign
Flipkart for #BigBillionMuqabla
Amazon Prime Video for #OneMicStandOnPrime
Best brand connection to an event
Mobile Premier League with #FanBannJaaoge and #ShowYourGame
Best brand connection with the premium content on Twitter
Microsoft India for #MicrosoftAI and #SecurityForAII
Best brand connection to a cultural occasion
Amazon India with #DeliverTheLove and #DeliverThanks
Best brand connect with regional audiences
Netflix India South
Best product launch on Twitter
Mahindra with #HelloXUV700
Morris Garages India for Astor with #TheAIAffair
Best brand in the emerging category
Unacademy
Best brand connect to audio
Star Sports India
Best brand connect to a moment
State Bank of India with #YogaAsanasWithSBI
Watch the accompanying video for more details