Bata sees casual trend on the rise; focusses on sneakers push

Bata India witnessed significant improvement in customer sentiment and the company is expecting a good Q4FY22, better than pre-COVID levels. CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo caught up with Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO of the company to get a sense of post-pandemic demand and the long-term strategic outlook.

Bata India witnessed significant improvement in customer sentiment and the company is expecting a good Q4FY22, better than pre-COVID levels. CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo caught up with Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO of the company to get a sense of post-pandemic demand and the long-term strategic outlook.

“Bata is a 100-year-old brand so transforming it is also a journey. The other piece is average age; we track consumers, we got a very large loyalty database of consumers and when we track them we have seen that there is almost 15-20 percent drop in the average age of the consumer and now it’s in the mid-30s and after the sneakerization campaign that we had last quarter, it has dropped even further. So it’s a journey but I see very promising signs,” said Shah.

Talking about business, he said, “The second wave (COVID-19) recovery was faster than the first wave and the third wave was shallower as well as a narrower dip. There was some impact, but the recovery is going to be faster. Therefore we will do better than pre-COVID in Q4 as well,” said Shah.

“Last quarter we saw recovery going ahead of pre-pandemic. In fact, except for the last few weeks of Omicron in December (2021), we saw even faster recovery and I am looking forward to that going forward,” said Shah.

The company expects sneakers to contribute 30 percent to sales in FY23 and about 50 percent sales in the next few years.

For more details, watch the accompanying video