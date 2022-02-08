Bajaj Electricals expects demerger to go through in CY22; will push through price hike in Q4FY22

Bajaj Electricals had announced that it will demerge its power transmission and power distribution business. The company also posted its Q3FY22 earnings. Anuj Poddar, Executive Director at the company discussed the numbers and business outlook.

Bajaj Electricals had announced that it will demerge its power transmission and power distribution business. The company also posted its Q3FY22 earnings. Anuj Poddar, Executive Director at the company discussed the numbers and business outlook.

The appointed date for this demerger will be April 1, 2022 as per the scheme, he said. Natural process which requires National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval will take anywhere between nine and twelve months. He is hopeful to have an effective demerger by the end of the current calendar year.

Sometime in Q4FY22 the company will be able to take price hike as it is inevitable, he said.

Watch the accompanying video for the full interview.