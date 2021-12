Axis Bank's Deputy MD Rajiv Anand told CNBC-TV18 that the bank is no longer in talks with Spandana Sphoorty for a potential acquisition. He also confirmed the bank's interest in acquiring Citi Bank's India portfolio.

Axis Bank has said that it is no longer in talks with Spandana Sphoorty for a potential acquisition. Its Deputy MD Rajiv Anand told CNBC-TV18 that the deal didn't work out due to multiple issues.

He also confirmed the bank's interest in acquiring Citi Bank's India portfolio.

Watch video for more.