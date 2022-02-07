Ashneer Grover controversy won't impact PMC bank merger: RBI Sources

According to RBI sources, Ashneer Grover controversy will not have any impact on PMC bank merger. As per RBI, Grover has no role or relationship with corporate governance issues at Unity Small Finance Bank. It says the licence has not been granted to BharatPe but rather to Centrum and BharatPe's parent Resilient Innovations is only a person acting in concert and therefore does not require any intervention from RBI.

Days after BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover said he was arm-twisted into going on leave and sought Rs 4,000 crores to leave the company, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the BharatPe board has already started taking corrective measures to put the company on a strong corporate governance footing.

Earlier, Grover had accused the company's CEO Suhail Sameer of siding with the investors to remove him from office.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Grover said Sameer was a "puppet" of the investors and that a larger conspiracy was at play behind ousting him and instituting a probe.

The fintech has been in news over Grover's alleged use of inappropriate language against one of Kotak Group's employees.

