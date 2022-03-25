APL Apollo not looking to buy out Shankara Building entirely, says MD

APL Apollo Tubes has picked up almost 10 percent stake in the Shankara Building Products. It is a fairly win-win situation, said Sukumar Srinivas, MD, Shankara Building Products in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

APL Apollo is not going to buy Shankara Building entirely, said Sukumar Srinivas, MD, Shankara Building Products in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The company has partnered with APL. APL has bought around 4.5 percent stake via the open market route at Rs 755 per share and Shankara has allotted over 5 percent stake via warrants to the APL Apollo.

According to Srinivas, it is a fairly win-win situation.

“We will be leveraging on some of their strengths and they will be using our platform of large retail network and distribution platform that is available in south India,” he explained.

