Anupam Rasayan bets on new order win to add Rs 140 crore revenue annually for next 5 years

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan on Monday announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth USD 95 million (about Rs 700 crore) with a multinational crop protection firm for supply of new life science-related active ingredient.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Afzal Malkani, CFO of Anupam Rasayan India said that the tenure of this LOI is for five years and per annum revenues will be Rs 140 crore.

The company, in a statement, said it will enter into a long-term contract to supply this life science-related speciality chemical product for the next five years. This new molecule is in addition to the existing product portfolio with this customer, it added.

-With PTI inputs