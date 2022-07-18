Anand Rathi Wealth expects growth of more than 25% in 5 years

Anand Rathi Wealth is a non-bank wealth solution firm and has two income streams – first where it acts as a mutual fund distributor, distributes the mutual fund schemes and earns the distribution commission from asset management companies (AMCs). The second income stream is where it purchases non-convertible market linked debentures (MLDs). They offer these MLDs to the clients and they earn income from sale on the same.

Anand Rathi Wealth listed on the bourses in December 2021 at a premium of 9 percent.

Currently the stock is trading around Rs 637 with gains of 9 percent since its listing.

The company caters to 3 business verticals – private wealth, digital wealth and omni financial advisors.

Private wealth vertical is focused on high networth individuals, digital wealth is focused on mass affluent segment of the market, whereas in omni financial advisor segment they provide the technology platform for independent financial advisors to service clients.

The company has assets under management (AUM) of Rs 32,142 crore with 46 percent contribution coming from equity mutual funds, 12 percent from debt mutual funds and 30 percent from others.

The revenue for the company has grown to Rs 417 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 332 crore in FY20. Earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation has grown from Rs 107 crore in 2019-20 to Rs 177 crore in 2021-22. While profits have jumped to Rs 127 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 62 crore in 2019-20.

In the first quarter, the company has seen 36 percent year-on-year growth in revenues and 28 percent growth in EBITDA.

In the ongoing fiscal, the company expects to have an AUM of Rs 39,000 crore, revenue of around Rs 495 crore and profit of around Rs 155 crore, which is an increase of around 20-25 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Anand Rathi, Chairman & Non-Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth, said they expect to have a sustainable growth of more than 25 percent in next 5 years.

“We hope to perform better than our guidance of around 20-25 percent. In Q1FY23 our revenue growth has been 36 percent and despite the market going down we have seen an AUM growth of around of 15 percent. So, we expect a sustainable growth of more than 25 percent in next 5 years.”

