Amazon vs Future: SC agrees to hear Amazon plea seeking interim orders to protect FRL’s assets

By Ashmit Kumar   IST (Updated)
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Amazon's plea seeking interim orders to protect Future Retail's assets.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Amazon's plea seeking interim orders to protect Future Retail's assets.
The entire proceeding that was launched before the Apex Court was for a resumption of arbitral proceedings now. The SC after receiving Amazon’s plea for protection pointed out that the issue here is essentially resumption of arbitration proceedings that is something that both Future and Amazon have explicitly agreed to.
Future Retail lenders issue notice, claim charge over company’s assets
So essentially the suggestion that the Apex Court has put across is that no longer does the issue survive before the top court that Amazon can very well go ahead, raise these issues before the Arbitral Tribunal and that it would be the responsibility of the Arbitral Tribunal to pass any protective orders if they see it fit.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ashmit Kumar for more details.
First Published:  IST
