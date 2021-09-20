Amazon to investigate whistleblower claims on bribery charges

Amazon said it has zero tolerance for corruption and will investigate the claims fully but hasn't commented on the specific allegations.

In response, Amazon said it has zero-tolerance for corruption and will investigate them fully. But, Amazon did not comment on the specific allegations. Retailers association in India - CAIT, has written to the commerce minister seeking a CBI investigation.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the whistleblower has sighted certain names of internal and external legal counsels of Amazon and has claimed that certain legal fees paid by the company were being used to bribe the government officials.

