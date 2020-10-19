Amazon India: 90% new customers in Great Indian Festival Sale from smaller cities

VIDEOS

Updated : October 19, 2020 04:04 PM IST

Amazon kicked off its ‘Great Indian Festival Sale’ with a bang, getting biggest ever opening and orders from all over the country.

Manish Tiwary, VP of Amazon India said that close to 91 percent of new customers in 48 hours were from tier 2 cities and beyond.

“So very clearly more and more people are shopping online; we can see that trend,” he said.

He further added that the best thing about first 48 hours was the number of Small and Medium Business (SMB) sellers who were successful.

Tiwary further added that there were a few new launches like OnePlus 8T, Samsung M31 Prime, new products from Maggi, and fashion launches from Biba, Max. “All of these launches have done well in the first 48 hours,” he said.

Category specific, smartphones, large appliances, fashion, grocery, and home and kitchen have done very well, he said.