Aluminium prices to remain elevated; interested in Hindustan Copper: Hindalco

Satish Pai, MD of Hindalco believes there is a lot of upward bias towards the aluminum prices from a supply demand point of view.

Satish Pai, MD of Hindalco believes there is a lot of upward bias in aluminium prices from a supply demand point of view and this will offset higher costs in the fourth quarter.

Currently, LME is trading at USD 3,000 per tonne plus, and most analysts expect that the calendar year 2022 is going to see LME, aluminium in that same USD 3,000 per tonne plus range in the near term.

When asked if he will be interested in looking at Hindustan Copper, he said Hindalco will absolutely take a look at it if government of India puts it up for sale.

Also Read:

As per the company’s strategy, Hindalco is finished with the deleveraging cycle, and from this point onwards, the cash that it generates is largely going to go towards organic capex. So it's a growth cycle for the next three to four years, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all stock market updates here