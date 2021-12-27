Allcargo Logistics: Shareholding of demerged entities to stay same as earlier, says management

Allcargo Logistics demerging its businesses to attract the right investors, Shashi Kiran Shetty, chairman, told CNBC-TV18.

The company’s board has approved the separation of its asset-heavy and asset-light businesses. The container freight station and inland container depot businesses will be demerged into Allcargo Terminals while its equipment rental, logistics parks and other real estate assets will be demerged into Transindia Realty.

Shetty further said that the shareholding of the demerged entities would remain the same as Allcargo Logistics.

It will have 3 individual listed entities, housing 3 businesses, he said.

On debt, he said, “About Rs 1000 crore of debt, most likely, will move into realty business and the rest of the debt will be distributed between other two companies.”

