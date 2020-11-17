AliveCor's pocket-sized device can record medical-grade ECG within 30 seconds

VIDEOS

Updated : November 17, 2020 07:04 PM IST

The pandemic saw a significant impact on non-COVID care, including heart emergencies.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns brought to focus the need for broad-based use of telemedicine and digital health for diagnosis and healthcare delivery especially in a country like India that has more than 250 million people at risk of heart diseases.

This was the push for California-based medical device company AliveCor to accelerate its entry into India during the lockdown, with a mobile ECG device, says Dr David Albert, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of the company.

AliveCor has forayed in India with the launch a pocket sized, personal ECG device that allows recording medical grade ECGs on a smartphone in 30 seconds. The device is approved by the USFDA and uses AI and machine learning to detect three most common arrhythmias-atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, and tachycardia - with 98 percent sensitivity and 97 percent specificity.

AliveCor says they have already one million users around the world and has over 80 million ECGs recorded to-date.

Dr Albert says AliveCor is cognisant of local data regulations of every country and "Make sure we keep customers trust with highest level of data security and privacy" as the company explores opportunities around the government's National Digital Health Mission. To know more CNBC TV18's Archana Shukla spoke to Dr David Albert.