Aim to bring IPO in next 2-3 years, says Haldiram’s chairman

The 80-year-old snack brand Haldiram, which started as a small snack shop in Bikaner has now become a billion-dollar entity. Their snacks, especially the bhujia is a household staple. Haldiram is currently run by third-generation brother’s Shiv Kishan Agarwal, Manohar Lal and Madhusudan Agarwal.

Haldiram's has over 70 sweet and salty snacks products and even restaurants operating in Delhi and Nagpur.

In a rare television interview, the Haldiram brothers spoke to CNBC-TV18 about their expansion plans and a potential entry into Dalal Street.

