Aim to achieve Rs 140 crore turnover in next year: Ester Industries

Updated : March 08, 2021 08:50 PM IST

Arvind Singhania, Chairman and CEO of Ester Industries on Monday said that raw material prices have gone up by 70% in last 5 months. However, he said that the company had passed on the hike in raw material prices.

“Raw material prices have grown substantially over the past 5 months by almost 75-80%. We have been able to pass on the raw material increases. In February we saw a bit of softening, but that has recovered in March,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He said that BoPET spreads are similar to Q3 levels. For specialty polymers, he said that though it was hit by COVID, Q4FY21 has started seeing a recovery.

“Right now the spreads are running pretty similar to the spreads of Q3. Right now it is running at about Rs 55 per kg. Going forward also we expect the market to be strong. So, outlook for polyester film looks good. As far as specialty polymers are concerned, it was COVID in calendar 2020, but Q4FY21 has started seeing a very positive growth and positive recovery. Specialty polymers we should be about Rs 65 crore in FY21. FY22 we expect to be in the range of Rs 120-140 crore” he said.

He expects Q4 margins to be around 30%. “Once you grow the critical mass, the EBIT margins go up substantially. So, it should be upwards of 30%. For the whole of next year we are targeting a turnover of Rs 120-140 crore with EBIT margins between 35-40%,” he said.