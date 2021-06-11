Affle to acquire Jampp; says focus will be on utilising total reach

VIDEOS

Anuj Khanna Sohum, CMD & CEO of Affle India, said that the company’s focus will be on utilising Jampp's total reach.

The Affle India stock is up 250 percent in the last year and almost 40 percent this year. The company has recently announced the acquisition of Jampp, a leading global programmatic marketing company for a total consideration of USD 41.3 million.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sohum said, “This is a very big milestone for us that was achieved on June 9. We are filled with pride as we wear the Jampp logo under the Affle logo and bring it to market to make sure that we maximise its true global potential.”

On business, he said, “Our last five years have been fantastic. We have grown and delivered a great track record of both organic growth as well as turning around inorganic acquisitions that we have done, which when acquired were not so profitable, but we have turned them to greater outcomes and demonstrated a greater track record there.”

“Therefore, suffice to say that I have always been committed that Affle will deliver at least 25 percent CAGR growth for the next five years and it would be fair to upgrade it to 25-30 percent CAGR growth over the next five years from the current base,” said Sohum.

