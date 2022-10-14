    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    videos

    Adoption of technology, better supply chain and cost management are crucial for businesses in post-COVID era: Deloitte India

    Adoption of technology, better supply chain and cost management are crucial for businesses in post-COVID era: Deloitte India

    By Sonal Bhutra
    The world is going through an uncertain economic climate. Disruptions are many, and the hurdles being thrown up by unexpected external shocks are numerous. But even in these tumultuous times, there are companies that are bravely navigating the storm. They are being instrumental in building a better future, not just for themselves, but for the stakeholders.

    But even in these tumultuous times, there are companies that are bravely navigating the storm. They are being instrumental in building a better future, not just for themselves, but for the stakeholders. It's this winning spirit that global consultancy firm Deloitte honoured at a glittering event in Mumbai.
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the event, KR Sekar, Partner at Deloitte India said that in the post-COVID era adoption of technology, better supply chain and cost management are important factors for businesses.
    “In post-COVID days, adoption of technology, better supply chain, better cost management, all these things have become an important factor for businesses. Ultimately all these things lead to a better stakeholder value,” Sekar said.
